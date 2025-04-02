Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered over 548 grams of heroin from the border area of the district Tarn Taran, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation in the border areas of Tarn Taran district.

During the operation, which concluded at around 2:36 PM, security forces recovered a DJI Mavic-3 Classic drone along with a packet of suspected heroin weighing 548 grams from the border village of Dode in the Tarn Taran district, a statement from the BSF said.

The narcotics packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had a steel ring attached to it.

The swift and coordinated action by BSF and Punjab Police foiled yet another attempt by drug syndicates to smuggle narcotics into Punjab using rogue drones.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Security Forceecovered over 492 grams of heroin from the village Dhariwal of Amritsar district, officials said.

"On April 1, 2025, based on specific information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of district Amritsar, BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the Border Security Force stated on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the search culminated at about 08:30 am and recovered one packet of suspected heroin.

"The search culminated at about 08:30 am, leading to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 492 Grams) along with some medicines wrapped in transparent tape with 03 illumination strips and 01 steel ring attached to the packet. This recovery took place near a cattle shed adjacent to the village Dhariwal of district Amritsar," it added. (ANI)

