Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 3 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with the Punjab Police on Sunday recovered a drone in Kalsian village of Punjab's Amritsar district, according to a press release by BSF Punjab Frontier.

As per the release, on December 3, acting on specific information regarding the presence of a drone in the farming field of Village-Kalsian, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and CI Bhikiwind, Punjab Police, at Village-Kalsian, district Amritsar.

Further, during the subsequent search operation, at about 02:35 pm, troops recovered a drone/quadcopter, a DJI Matrice 300 RTK, as per the release.

Yet another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled with the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police, the release stated.

On Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, raided a village in Gurdaspur district, arrested four alleged smugglers and recovered heroin and a drone from them.

According to a BSF press release, "On December 2, 2023, based on specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items in a house, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and STF Amritsar, Punjab Police, at Village Pakho ke Talli, District Gurdaspur."

"Further, during the subsequent search at about 01:30 pm, troops apprehended three smugglers and recovered a small quantity of heroin from the houses of Village Pakho ke Talli. On further search, a drone, the DJI Mavic 3 classic, was recovered," the release added.

On further revelation, one more smuggler was apprehended and again, some quantity of heroin was recovered from him.

Yet another nefarious smuggling attempt was foiled with the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police, the release said. (ANI)

