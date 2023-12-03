Hyderabad, December 3: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao sent his resignation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday after the Congress party won the Assembly elections. According to a press communique from Raj Bhavan, the Governor received the resignation of the Chief Minister. “The Hon’ble Governor accepted his resignation letter and further requested him to continue in office till formation of new government,” said the communique. KCR Resigns: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Sends Resignation to Raj Bhavan After BRS Suffers Defeat in Assembly Election

Earlier, when it became clear that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not retain the power, KCR sent his resignation to Raj Bhavan through an official. KCR was expected to reach Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation. He, however, quietly left Pragati Bhavan in his private car. He did not reach Raj Bhavan and it was later learnt that he sent his resignation.

The chief minister is reported to have left for his farmhouse at Erravalli village in Medak district. KCR’s action surprised many as he left as a commoner without the convoy and even the route clearance.

