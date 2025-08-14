New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): In their relentless efforts to counter cross-border smuggling of narcotics, vigilant Border Security Forces (BSF) troops in collaboration with the Punjab Police recovered a drone with heroin on the Tarn Taran border, the BSF said in a release on Wednesday.

Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force (BSF) said, "Today (August 13), based on BSF's intelligence, 01 DJI AIR 3 S drone with 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight- 600 Grams) was recovered in a joint search operation with Punjab Police from a farming field near village Wan of district Tarn Taran."

This recovery highlights another success of BSF jointly with the Punjab Police in foiling the malicious attempt through a drone by Pakistani narco smugglers from across the border, the BSF added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF seized two pistols and heroin in two separate incidents along the Ferozpur and Amritsar border, the BSF said in a press release.

"In its crackdown on cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics, the alert BSF troops seized two pistols and heroin in two separate incidents along the Ferozpur and Amritsar border. This afternoon, acting on precise information of BSF intelligence wing, the vigilant BSF troops on duty successfully recovered 01 big packet containing 02 pistols and 03 small packets of heroin (Gross weight- 1.649 Kgs) from an area adjacent to village Bhakra in Ferozepur," BSF said in the release.

BSF said that the big packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached.

"Before this, the dutiful BSF troops recovered one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 609 grams from a farming field adjacent to Daoke village in Amritsar. Two illuminating sticks with an iron ring were attached to the narcotics packet," BSF further said.

These remarkable operations by the alert BSF troops mark their resolute action in devastating the nefarious attempts of cross-border Pakistani smugglers.

In a similar incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered three packets of heroin in two separate incidents in Tarn Taran and Amritsar border, BSF said in a press release on Monday.

Based on BSF's intelligence, one packet of heroin with a gross weight of 581 grams was recovered in a joint search operation with the Punjab Police from a farming field near Wan village of Tarn Taran district. It was found wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop attached.

In a post on X, BSF shared, "In a determined push against cross-border narcotics smuggling, vigilant BSF troops recovered three packets of heroin in two separate operations along the Tarn Taran and Amritsar borders. Acting on BSF intelligence, one packet (581 gms) was seized during a joint search with Punjab Police from a field near village Wan, Tarn Taran. It was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a copper wire loop attached."

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab is the first state in the country to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border. He said the move aims to curb the increasing challenges posed by drone-based smuggling activities across the border.

Mann said this after he, along with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, launched the 'Baaj Akh'- Anti Drone System (ADS) on Saturday at Tarn Taran.

"To strengthen border security and tackle the challenges posed by drone-based smuggling, nine anti-drone units are being set up along the international border. The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 51.4 crore is being spent on these units," he said. (ANI)

