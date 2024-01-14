Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): In a collaborative effort, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police successfully thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt on the outskirts of Dall village in Tarn Taran and seized 672 grams of suspected heroin.

According to an official statement, acting on specific information from BSF, a joint search operation was launched on Saturday.

Around 03:55 pm, the search party uncovered a packet suspected to contain heroin, weighing approximately 672 grams.

"The illicit substance was carefully concealed with yellow adhesive tape and discovered in a farming field adjacent to Dal village," BSF said in a release.

This joint operation marks another significant success in the ongoing battle against narcotics smuggling, showcasing the effective coordination between BSF and Punjab Police in ensuring the safety and security of the region.

Furthermore, in a coordinated effort on Saturday evening, based on specific intelligence provided by BSF Punjab, regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF Punjab and Punjab Police on the outskirts of the Village Rajoke & Lakhna in Tarn Taran District.

During the search operation, at approximately 04:25 pm, the joint team made a significant breakthrough by recovering a small Quadcopter drone. The retrieval occurred in a farming field adjacent to Rajoke village in Tarn Taran District.

The retrieved drone has been identified as a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, a Quadcopter model manufactured in China.

This marks yet another instance of a Pakistani drone being successfully intercepted and recovered through the collaborative efforts of BSF and Punjab Police, it added. (ANI)

