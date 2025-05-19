Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], May 19 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) seized pistol parts, two drones and two packets of heroin in multiple places along the Punjab border on Monday, BSF said in a press release.

"Today, acting on credible information of the BSF intelligence wing, 02 drones, pistol parts and 02 packets of heroin were seized by the BSF troops in multiple incidents on the Punjab border. An extensive search by the BSF troops today culminated in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 506 grams at about from a farming field adjacent to Noorwala village of Tarn Taran district," the BSF said in a press release.

Later in the afternoon hours, the BSF troops recovered one DJI Air 3 drone in burnt condition from a farming field adjacent to Wan village in Tarn Taran.

"Further, in another search operation, the troops recovered two packets, one containing heroin with a gross weight of 453 grams and another pistol parts including slide, barrel, one magazine and a battery from a field adjacent to Daoke village of Amritsar district. The packets were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and a metal ring along with illuminating strips,which were also found attached to the packets," the BSF further added.

Reliable inputs of the BSF intelligence wing and swift actions of the BSF troops successfully foiled the smuggling attempt of arms and narcotics through drones from across the border, the press release added.

Earlier, the BSF seized a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to the Rattankhurd village of district Amritsar on Sunday morning, as per a release. According to the BSF, the drone is presumed to have fallen due to technical interference of electronic countermeasures deployed on board.

"Based on the input of the BSF intelligence wing, the vigilant BSF troops seized 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone in broken condition from a farming field adjacent to Rattankhurd village of Amritsar district in the morning hours today. The drone is presumed to have fallen due to technical interference of electronic counter measures deployed on the border," the release stated.

"Keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops thwarted yet another illicit drone intrusion from across the border," the release added. (ANI)

