Ferozepur (Punjab), May 21 (PTI) The BSF troops recovered two drones along the Indo-Pakistan border in Ferozepur Sector on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that, acting on inputs, the BSF troops launched a search operation in the suspected area in the morning, after which one drone was recovered from a farming field adjacent to Palha Megha village along the zero line.

Later, the BSF troops recovered another drone, which was found stuck in a barbed wire fence adjacent to Gendu Kilcha village in Ferozepur district.

BSF officials said that both the drones crashed down due to electronic countermeasures deployed on the border, adding that the robust technical actions along the border, supplemented with swift actions on the ground, once again foiled the smugglers' attempt to infiltrate drones from across the border.

