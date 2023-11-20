Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): A joint operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday.

The operation was carried out in the morning hours and was launched after getting specific information regarding the presence of a drone, the Public Relations Officer of BSF's Punjab Frontier said in a press release.

During the search operation, at about 11:40 am, a drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Mehdipur village. The drone recovered is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Matrice RTK 300, made in China), the release said.

Earlier on Saturday, the BSF recovered a drone in Wan village of Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The BSF troops, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing, observed a suspicious item in the farming field near Wan village at around 4:40 pm on Saturday.

Further during the detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a drone from the farming field ahead of the border fence. (ANI)

