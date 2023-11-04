Firozpur (Punjab) [India], November 4 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone from a farming field in the Firozpur district of Punjab on Saturday, said officials.

"On the intervening night of November 3-4, BSF intercepted the movement of a suspected drone near Village Tindi Wala, District Ferozepur. As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," said a statement from the BSF.

On Saturday, a thorough search operation was carried out. During the search at about 03:55 pm, a drone was recovered from the farming field near Army Dhusi adjacent to the village, said the BSF.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Mavic 3 Classic, said the statement. (ANI)

