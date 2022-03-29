Chennai, Mar 29 (PTI): The 36-member Border Security Force Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle team was facilitated here on the successful completion of the two-wheeler expedition from New Delhi to Kanyakumari to drive home the message about women empowerment.

The 5,280 km long expedition on a Royal Enfield 350cc Classic motorcycle was led by inspector Himanshu Sirohi which traversed terrains across New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to spread the message.

For the culmination of the expedition, Royal Enfield organised a felicitation ceremony at its facility in Vallam Vadagal on the neighbouring Oragadam in Chennai on Tuesday.

The journey was conceptualised to propagate the message of women empowerment and celebrate women's achievements.

The women riders interacted with various riding communities during the journey with an intent to sensitise and build more awareness about the capabilities of women while emphasising on freedom from bias, stereotypes and discrimination, a company statement said.

"...we are very happy to have had an opportunity to collaborate with the BSF once again on such an incredible expedition. It has been heartening to see this all-women team ride the Royal Enfield Classic 350s across the country for spreading the message of equality and empowerment of women," Royal Enfield Executive Director B Govindarajan said.

"This expedition will certainly inspire many more women to create more opportunities for women to ride. It will certainly inspire many more women to break the glass ceiling and pursue their passions. We wish the team all the best...," he added.

The riding members were honoured with a certificate and trophy of honour on the occasion.

The women have ridden these motorcycles for their daredevil, motorcycle-formation performances every Republic Day parade at Rajpath and were keen to see the manufacturing of the Royal Enfield Classic range of motorcycles.

