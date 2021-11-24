Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], November 24 (ANI): Personnel of Border Security Force recovered two magazines and a live round with a pistol near the international border in Raninagar area of Murshidabad West Bengal on Wednesday.

A BSF release said a patrolling party at border post-Raninagar suspected some suspicious movement at around 1.40 pm.

"BSF personnel saw that about 10 to 12 smugglers are moving towards the international border taking the shield of the darkness. They laid an ambush to apprehend the smugglers. Seeing the personnel coming towards them, the smugglers fled taking advantage of darkness. A thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of one pistol along with two magazines and one live cartridge," it said.

The seized pistols, magazines and live cartridges have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action. (ANI)

