Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): In a special operation on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) of Jammu have busted a huge cache of arms and ammunition on the Akhnoor International Border.

The special operation was launched near sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor.

Also Read | Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC Unveiled, Check Features & Specifications Here.

"BSF troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, 20 AK 47 Rds, two Rifle Magazines, two (made in Italy) pistols, 40 Pistol Rds, and four Pistol Magazines from the smugglers," said an official statement.

According to the statement, there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan based Aeronautical and Navigational Electronics (ANEs) attempts to smuggle weapons into the Indian Territory.

Also Read | Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Meets Late Kabaddi Player Dharminder Singh’s Family, Assures Them Help.

"The troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and International Border (IB) was regularly patrolled," said BSF.

"Today in the morning our zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing Arms/Ammunition which was to be smuggled into the Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy," it added.

SK Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG)/Protective Service Officer (PSO), Jammu said, "the BSF troops seized huge Arms/Ammunition on International Border once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan based ANEs and made a big dent on their nefarious activities."

Adding further, he said, "BSF is always on high alert all the time and is committed to secure the International Border. It is the hard work and dedication of troops that resulted in this significant seizure." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)