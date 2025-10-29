Kevadiya (Gujarat) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) dog squad, featuring Indian breeds Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound demonstrated their operational skills during the full dress rehearsal parade at the Statue of Unity on Wednesday.

The rehearsal is part of preparations for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Leading the squad is "Riya", a Mudhol Hound who secured first place at the All India Police Dog Competition.

The 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man and architect of a united India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on October 31 at the Statue of Unity as "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" in Ekta Nagar, reflecting the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated across India as National Unity Day.

Each year, in the presence of the PM, national-level programmes are organised at the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue of Sardar. This year, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of national unity, a grand celebration of National Unity Day has been planned, featuring a series of special events.

Modelled on the Republic Day Parade held every year on January 26 in New Delhi, a moving parade will be organised this year on October 31 at Ekta Nagar, an official Gujarat CMO press release said.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and Director General of Police Vikas Sahay presented a detailed outline of the entire plan for this grand celebration.

They mentioned that 16 contingents, including BSF, CISF, ITBP, CRPF, SSB, and contingents from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and NCC, will participate in the National Unity Day parade. 16 medal-winning valiant soldiers from BSF's Operation SINDOOR and five Shaurya Chakra awardees from CRPF will also take part in the parade, riding in an open jeep.

The parade will be led by nearly 100 members of the Heralding Team, dressed in vibrant uniforms and playing a range of musical instruments.

The Parade will also feature 9 band contingents performing patriotic melodies.

In addition, four school bands will present special performances, including two from Gujarat that won at the state level and two that earned top honours at the national school band competition.

After performing 'Pad Pooja' at the statue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive to attend the parade and various programmes. On this occasion, contingents of the Central Security Forces and the Gujarat Police will present a Guard of Honour, marking the grand commencement of the event. The parade will feature 10 thematic tableaux based on the 'Ekatva' (Unity) theme, presented by different states and the CRPF, showcasing their unique features and achievements.

These tableaux will be presented by NDRF, NSG, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand.

The Indian Air Force will present a flypast under 'Operation Surya Kiran'.

There will be a joint rifle drill by women personnel of CRPF and Gujarat Police, a 'Hell March' by NSG, a motorcycle daredevil show by Assam Police, a dog show featuring Indian breeds by BSF, a traditional martial art display by women personnel of CISF and ITBP, a band display by SSB, and participation by NCC. (ANI)

