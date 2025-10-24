New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who displayed exemplary valour during Operation Sindoor, will take centre stage at this year's National Unity Day parade, to be held on October 31 at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district.

The parade, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will feature the valour, discipline, and skill of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police units.

A key highlight this year will be a female officer leading the Guard of Honour presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Contingents from the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and police forces from several states, including Assam, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, along with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), will participate.

Women's empowerment will be a major focus, with female personnel of the CISF and CRPF performing martial arts and unarmed combat demonstrations, symbolising the strength and courage of India's daughters.

Among the major attractions will be a BSF dog squad comprising Indian breeds, Gujarat Police's Horse Contingent, Assam Police's Motorcycle Daredevils, and BSF's iconic Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band. Indigenous breeds such as the Rampur Hound and Mudhol Hound will showcase their operational skills. Notably, "Riya", a Mudhol Hound who won first place at the All India Police Dog Competition, will lead the squad this year.

The event will also feature a spectacular air show by the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team, while NCC cadets and school bands will perform to the theme "Unity is Strength."

To highlight India's cultural and regional diversity, ten tableaux representing the NSG, NDRF, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry will be showcased, depicting the spirit of "Unity in Diversity."

Brass bands from BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, Delhi Police, and several state police forces will enhance the parade's grandeur. Among the honoured participants will be five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and 16 gallantry medal winners from the BSF, recognised for their bravery in counter-terror and anti-Naxal operations.

A cultural programme organised by the Ministry of Culture will see 900 artists performing traditional Indian dance forms, celebrating the country's unity and heritage.

Extending the celebrations, Ekta Nagar will host 'Bharat Parv' from November 1 to 15, featuring cultural performances, a food festival, and special events on Birsa Munda Jayanti on November 15, honouring the legacy of tribal heroes and India's diverse traditions.

The National Unity Day celebrations reaffirm the spirit of national unity, harmony, and patriotism, inspiring citizens across the nation to uphold Sardar Patel's vision of a united India. (ANI)

