Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BSP on Wednesday formally announced its Twitter account and requested people to follow it and strengthen the BSP movement.

"Just to inform everyone that the official account of the Bahujan Samaj Party has been verified @bspindia. I would appeal to everyone to follow the official account of BSP and strengthen the movement," BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet.

He tagged party supremo Mayawati with hashtags #JaiBhim and #JaiBharat.

BSP president Mayawati had for the “first time” joined Twitter in February before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to interact with the media and masses.

