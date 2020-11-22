Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) A platform of 16 social organisations on Sunday alleged that some political parties are distributing cash to garner votes in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled next month.

Submitting a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here, the groups under the banner of 'Coordination Committee of BTR Organisations' demanded adequate security during the polling to avoid violence.

"Illegal activities are being carried out by some political parties for attracting the voters by using cash- for-vote tactics and distributing the same," they said, without naming the outfits.

The groups urged Sonowal to take prompt steps to ensure smooth and fair elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), comprising Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri districts.

The chief minister, in turn, assured the delegation that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

"Sonowal said the BTC elections are aimed at expediting socio-economic development of Bodo and other communities living in the area," a CMO statement said.

Elections to the 40-member BTC will take place in two phases on December 7 and 10, and votes will be counted on December 12.

Hagrama Mohilary-led Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has been ruling the BTC since its first election in 2005. BTC was formed in 2003.

