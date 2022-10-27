Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (PTI) A large number of Buddhist monks from across the globe participated in a march in Bhubaneswar on Thursday as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Peace Pagoda at Dhauli.

Spreading Lord Buddha's messages, the monks walked from Special Circuit House to AG Square, from where they were taken in a bus to Dhauli Junction.

Also Read | Chennai: Techie Dies After Getting Electrocuted by Touching Lamppost While Crossing Road Median in Pallikaranai.

From Dhauli Junction, they again walked to the Peace Pagoda, which is located 8 km south of Bhubaneswar.

The monks came from the US, Japan, Ukraine and Sri Lanka, among other countries, to participate in the two-day celebration of the golden jubilee of the Shanti Stupa, an official said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Presents Silver Trumpet and Trumpet Banner to President's Bodyguard As PBG Celebrates 250 Years of Its Raising; Watch Video.

On Friday, rituals and a mass peace prayer will be held. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend the functions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)