New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan described the Union Budget as growth-centric, aiming to empower the middle class and uplift vulnerable sections of society, while also stressing that the government is committed to boosting private-sector investment and driving economic development. O

On Sunday, Pradhan attended a youth meeting to discuss the government's approach to the Budget and its broader economic strategies. During the event, he said, "This budget is growth-centric, addressing the global challenges of supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty. India needed a budget that would boost growth, and this one delivers. Its core strategy is to accelerate growth, making it inclusive and beneficial for all. To create a meaningful impact, investment is crucial. However, a healthy economy also relies on private-sector investment. This budget aims to assure private investors that India is a viable destination, fostering a favourable fiscal policy environment."

He highlighted the government's new welfare approach, focusing on initiatives aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable segments of society.

"The key aspect of the government's new welfare approach is its focus on initiatives aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable sections of society. Programs like the PM Ujjwala Yojana, which provides free LPG connections to women, and the PM Awas Yojana, with its goal of building homes for 4 crore poor families, are at the forefront of this vision. The 'Nal Se Jal' Yojana ensures every household has access to clean water, while significant progress has been made in sanitation with millions of toilets being constructed. Additionally, over 50 crore new bank accounts are being opened, with a special emphasis on empowering women and strengthening the agricultural sector. These initiatives are designed to uplift those at the very bottom of the socio-economic pyramid," he added.

Pradhan underlined that the core aim of this year's budget is to focus on the middle class, enhancing their purchasing power and addressing their needs.

"This is a critical issue for the middle class. The core aim of this year's budget was to address middle-class sentiment and enhance their purchasing power. While the rich may have money, their spending remains limited, and the lower class focuses on daily survival needs. It is the middle class, however, that drives the economy forward," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while interacting with the media regarding the Delhi elections, took a strong jibe at the INDIA alliance, saying, "The group (INDIA alliance) is facing internal conflict. They have no goal or agenda but they are just a reactionary force. BJP had defeated both the parties - one which ruled Delhi for a long time and one which was ruling Delhi for the last 10 years... INDI alliance is now scattered..." (ANI)

