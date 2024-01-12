New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in retail inflation in December, saying while he is busy taking credit for even a new lamp post laid anywhere in India, price rise of essential commodities is "completely out of control".

Retail inflation rose at the fastest pace in four months in December 2023 at 5.69 per cent, on account of an increase in prices of vegetables, pulses, and spices, according to government data released on Friday.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "While the Prime Minister is busy taking credit for even a new lamp post laid anywhere in India, price rise of essential commodities is completely out of control."

"Food prices jumped by over 10%, and even more in cities. Overall prices rose at the highest level in months, at 5.7%. While prices are rising, Indian youth are unable to find jobs. Unemployment is at a 4-year high for youth aged 25-29, 3-year high for youth aged 30-34, and shocking 45.5% peak for youth aged 20-24. For those with jobs, salaries are not keeping up with the rising prices," Ramesh said.

"By any measure you see, in most Indian households, their budget is under attack by the Modi government. It is time to demand change," the Congress general secretary said, adding 'Badlega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA'.

The annual inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.55 per cent in November and 5.72 per cent in the year-ago month.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the rate of price rise in the food basket, which constitutes nearly half of the CPI, increased to 9.53 per cent in December 2023, as against 8.7 per cent in the preceding month, and 4.19 per cent in December 2022.

In August 2023, inflation had touched a high of 6.83 per cent.

