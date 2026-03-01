Tehran [Iran], March 1 (ANI): Large-scale mourning gatherings and protests erupted across several countries following the reported death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, with Shia communities taking to the streets in grief and anger, according to Press TV.

In Tehran and other Iranian cities, millions were reported to have mourned the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Crowds filled streets in Isfahan and Zanjan, while chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" echoed at the Hazrat Masoumeh Shrine in Qom, Press TV reported.

Also Read | Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Dies: Israel Defense Forces Share How Iran's Supreme Leader Was Killed in Heart of Tehran (Watch Video).

In a symbolic gesture signalling retaliation, a red "flag of revenge" was raised over the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque, a site of religious significance in Iran. The flag is traditionally associated with calls for justice and retribution in Shia symbolism.

Outside Iran, solidarity gatherings were also reported. In Baghdad (Iraq's Capital), crowds gathered in the streets to mourn.

Also Read | 'Targeted Assassination': Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Killing, Says World Needs Peace.

In India, visuals showed people assembling outside the Iran Cultural House in Delhi, where a meeting was scheduled to mourn Khamenei's death.

Members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes.

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban today.

Protesters in Ramban raised slogans "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise." They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations.

In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident. Earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader.

Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack.

According to Press TV, protests in Pakistan turned violent in some areas. Thousands reportedly gathered in Skardu, where the United Nations office was set on fire. In Karachi, angry demonstrators stormed the US consulate, leading to clashes with Pakistani security forces. Reports indicated that more than 10 people were killed after soldiers opened fire on protesters outside the consulate.

Pakistani forces were seen confronting demonstrators amid heightened tensions following what protesters described as US and Israeli aggression, according to Press TV.

The wave of protests and mourning reflected the deep religious and political resonance of Khamenei's leadership among Shia communities worldwide, with gatherings spanning from Iran and Iraq to South Asia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)