New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): As the Budget session of the Parliament resumed, leaders of 18 opposition parties will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss further strategies to corner the government on the Adani issue.

According to sources, a proposal for a letter to be signed by all MPs may be discussed. Further, a proposal to march to the Enforcement Directorate office may also be considered.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Everyone is on Road Related to Old Pension Scheme. Farmers’ Suicide is on the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

Opposition on Tuesday raised the Adani issue in Parliament and demanded the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani report.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur Questions Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Low Attendance in Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM today amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs on the Adani stocks issue.

The decision to raise the Adani stocks issue was taken in the like-minded opposition party leaders meeting.

"In a joint strategy, it has been decided to raise the Adani issue and demand a JPC probe for it," said sources.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court set up an expert committee on the issue arising from the Hindenburg Research report on Adani Group companies. The committee will consist of six members, headed by former apex court judge Justice AM Sapre.

Sixteen parties participated in the opposition party leaders' meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Monday.

Indian National Congress; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party; Janata Dal (United); Aam Admi Party; Communist Party of India (Marxist); Kerala Congress; Nationalist Congress Party; Communist Party of India; Indian Union Muslim League; Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray); Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam; Rashtriya Janata Dal; Jharkhand Mukti Morcha; Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the NC participated in the meeting.Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that microphones are switched off whenever the opposition raised the Adani issue in the Parliament.

"There is no rule of law and democracy under Modi ji. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy," said Kharge.

"We are demanding the constitution of JPC on the Adani stocks issue. When we raise this issue, then mikes are switched off and a ruckus erupts in the House," the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said.

The concerned report from US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24 claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

The Opposition has been continuously demanding a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue due to which the first leg of the Budget Session faced repeated disruptions.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)