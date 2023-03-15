New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Parliament on Wednesday for the ongoing second leg of the budget session.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held a meeting with his top ministers in the Parliament.

The minister included Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament.

The second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed on Monday after a month-long break. The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.

On Monday, PM Modi held a meeting with his top ministers to formulate the government's strategy ahead of the second part of the Budget session. (ANI)

