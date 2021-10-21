New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): A building collapsed near a Gurudwara in Delhi's Sangam Vihar around on Thursday.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident that took place around 1 pm on Thursday.

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and further details are awaited. (ANI)

