Sultanpur (UP) Sep 16 (PTI) A building material trader was shot dead on Wednesday by two miscreants in Ughadpur Bazar in Gosaiganj area here, said police.

The miscreants barged into trader Bhupendra Singh's shop this evening and shot at him from point-blank range, they said.

According to locals, the incident took place at about 5.30 pm when two youths entered Singh's shop and started firing at Singh, who suffered bullet wounds on his chest, stomach and head.

After the attack, Singh was rushed to the hospital in serious condition but he died on the way, police said.

Police suspect that the incident was a fallout of some old enmity.

A murder case had been registered in this regard and the probe is on, they said.

