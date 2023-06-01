New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standard body of India, mandated for the development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification has taken an important step in a new push for standardization in the field of Ayush.

BIS has notified 31 Indian standards related to Ayush, which includes 30 herbs and 1 product (stainless steel neti pot). These standards were recently published through a gazette notification. BIS has also created an additional department for enabling a dedicated focus on Ayush at BIS.

Ministry of Ayush appreciates this step and believes that this endeavour by BIS for the development of standards and accreditation/certification of Ayush will augment international trade by ensuring the quality of products & services, provide confidence to the manufacturers and bring benefits to consumers in terms of reducing costs, enhancing performance and improving safety.

Recently, BIS has added another pillar to its robust structure of standardisation in India by establishing an additional department with a dedicated focus on Ayush at BIS. It is believed that the move will not only provide an impetus to the process of standardization but also will aid the Ministry of Ayush's objectives to ensure the quality of Ayush products and services at all levels.

BIS has also taken the initiative to formulate International Standards in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). On the advice of BIS, a Working Group (WG-10) on 'Traditional Medicine' has been created in the ISO/TC-215 'Health Informatics.

With the globalisation and increasing usage of traditional systems of medicine, the need for national and international standards for Ayush systems has become imperative.

The Ministry of Ayush has been consistently working to create a vibrant quality ecosystem to facilitate trade and ensure the availability of quality products and services to consumers both at the national and global levels. (ANI)

