New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Following are the results of the June 23 bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across five states and Delhi.

UTTAR PRADESH

RAMPUR LOK SABHA SEAT

BJP's Ghanshyam Lodhi defeats Mohd Asim Raja of the SP by 42,192 votes.

AZAMGARH LOK SABHA SEAT

BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeats nearest rival Dharmendra Yadav of the SP by 8,679 votes.

PUNJAB

SANGRUR LOK SABHA SEAT

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) beats nearest river Gurmail Singh of AAP by 5,822 votes.

TRIPURA

TOWN BARDOWALI ASSEMBLY SEAT

BJP's Manik Saha defeats nearest rival Asish Kumar Saha of the Congress by 6,104 votes.

AGARTALA ASSEMBLY SEAT

Congress' Sudip Roy Barman beats nearest rival BJP's Ashok Sinha by 3,163 votes.

JUBARAJNAGAR ASSEMBLY SEAT

BJP's Malina Debnath defeats nearest rival Shailendra Chandra Nath of CPI(M) by 4,572 votes.

SURMA ASSEMBLY SEAT

BJP's Swapna Das beats nearest rival Baburam Satnami of TIPRA Motha by 4,583 votes.

DELHI

RAJINDER NAGAR ASSEMBLY SEAT

AAP's Durgesh Pathak defeats nearest rival Rajesh Bhatia of the BJP by 11,468 votes.

JHARKHAND

MANDAR ASSEMBLY SEAT

Congress' Shilpi Neha Tirkey defeats nearest rival Gangotri Kujur of the BJP by 23,517 votes.

ANDHRA PRADESH

ATMAKURU ASSEMBLY SEAT

YSRC's Mekapati Vikram Reddy defeats nearest rival G Bharat Kumar Yadav of the BJP by 82,888 votes.

