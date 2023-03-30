Gurugram, Mar 30 (PTI) A chartered accountant was allegedly blackmailed to pay Rs 40,000 after being trapped by a "sextortion" racket online, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the victim received a video call from a profile named Krishna Chauhan on Facebook around 12.30 am on March 28, which got disconnected a few seconds ago.

The complainant said after some time he received an edited video of himself in nude condition, "I was shocked." Soon after he got a call on WhatsApp where the caller asked him to transfer Rs 40,000 or he will post his video online.

When they started demanding more money, the 29-year-old moved to police, he added.

An FIR was registered against an unknown accused under sections 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) of IPC and section 67 and 67-A of the IT act at the cyber crime police station, west.

"FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," said inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of the cyber crime police station, west.

