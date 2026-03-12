Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): National Stock Exchange of India Limited on Thursday concluded the process for the selection of merchant bankers, law firms and other intermediaries for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The selection process was carried out in accordance with the framework and evaluation methodology approved by NSE's IPO Committee and was conducted through a structured, transparent and competitive process, the stock exchange said in a statement.

The twenty merchant bankers selected include Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited), Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, Avendus Capital Private Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, 360 ONE WAM Limited, Anand Rathi Advisors Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited, and Equirus Capital Private Limited.

The eight law firms selected include Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Khaitan & Co, Latham & Watkins LLP, Sidley Austin Singapore Pte Ltd, AZB & Partners, S&R Associates, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, and Trilegal.

Other intermediaries selected include MUFG Intime India Private Limited, Makarand M Joshi & Company, Manian & Rao, RBSA Advisors, Concept Communication Ltd and Redseer Strategy Consultants Pvt Ltd.

"The selected intermediaries will support NSE across various aspects of the proposed offering, including regulatory filings, due diligence, documentation, marketing and execution, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. With the completion of this process, the engagement of Rothschild & Co India Private Limited as the process advisor for the selection and appointment of NSE's IPO intermediaries/advisors has drawn to a close today," NSE said.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has been cleared by the SEBI recently and is likely to be rolled out in the next 7 to 8 months. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) will be prepared in the meantime.

NSE initially filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in December 2016. The process was delayed by regulatory challenges, particularly allegations of unfair access to its algorithmic trading platform in India. (ANI)

