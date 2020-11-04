New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The Union Cabinet was apprised on Wednesday of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Spain for scientific and technical collaborations in the field of astronomy.

The MoU was signed between Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) and the GRANTECAN, S.A. (GTC), Spain, a statement said.

The activities to be carried out under this MoU will lead to new scientific results, new technologies, capacity building through increased scientific interaction and training, and joint scientific projects, it added.

The joint research projects, training programmes, conferences, seminars under the MoU will be open to all qualified scientists, students and technologists and will be supported solely on the basis of scientific merit and experience, it added.

