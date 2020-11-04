New Delhi, November 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the deaths of the people who lost their lives in a fire that eruoted in a textile godown in Gujarat. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that the authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected", the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths of the victims and termed it an 'extremely sad' incident. Shah added that the local administration is providing all possible help at the scene. A senior Fire official said that the building housing the godown was located on Pirana-Piplaj Road, an industrial area.

As many as nine people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday when a portion of a godown of chemicals collapsed after a powerful explosion ripped through it. The explosion was triggered by a fire. Reports inform that as many as 14 persons have been pulled out of the debris so far and the rescue operation is going on.

Here's the tweet by PM Modi:

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a godown in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2020

An inquiry has been initiated into this incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Munia was quoted in reports saying that the chemical godown building caved in following an explosion and rescue operation is still underway.

