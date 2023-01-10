New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand's Joshimath on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary briefed NCMC about the current situation.

He informed that residents of severely damaged houses are being shifted to safe places. Relief shelters have been identified in Joshimath and Pipalkoti to accommodate the affected families. Appropriate compensation and relief measures are being provided by the state government.

He further stated that the operation of the Joshimath-Auli ropeway has been discontinued. Construction works in and around the Joshimath Municipality area have also been stopped till further orders.

NDRF and SDRF have been deployed to help District Administration in their relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) informed the committee that a team of experts from CBRI, GSI, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, NIDM and National Institute of Hydrology visited the affected areas on 6th and 7th January 2023 to assess the situation. The team also interacted with the District Administration to understand their requirements.

Union Home Secretary apprised the Committee that a high-level central team of MHA led by the Secretary, Border Management is at Joshimath for an assessment of the situation.

The Cabinet Secretary stressed that the immediate priority should be a complete and safe evacuation of all residents in the affected zone.

Priority may be accorded to the demolition of vulnerable structures in a safe manner. All the studies and investigations, viz. geotechnical, geophysical and hydrological, should be completed in a coordinated and time-bound manner.

The Cabinet Secretary assured the Chief Secretary that all Central agencies will continue to be available for necessary assistance.

The meeting was attended by the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary Uttarakhand, Secretaries to the Ministries of Power, Information and Broadcasting, Border Management, Water Resources, Mines, besides Members of NDMA, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, Scientific Secretary to Chairman ISRO, Chairman Central Water Commission, DG-NDRF, DG-Geological survey of India, Scientist(SG)-National Remote Sensing Centre, CMD-NTPC, Director, National Centre for Seismology and DG Border Road Organization. (ANI)

