Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) A cache of arms and ammunition, including two hand-grenades and 2.70 kg explosive material, was recovered by the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field in Amritsar on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said.

Acting on reliable information, the BSF troops and the Punjab Police personnel launched an extensive search operation in the border area of Amritsar on Saturday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs Key Meeting With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Jaishankar and Top Officials After India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement (Watch Video).

They recovered a packet containing 2.70 kg of explosive, two hand-grenades with accessories, two pistols, four magazines, 30 live rounds, two detonators and an IED (improvised explosive device) circuit, said the spokesperson.

The packet was wrapped in a yellow plastic material with an improvised metal wire loop attached, indicating it as a drone dropping.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Saif Ali Khan Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces, Government of India As Both Sides Halt Military Operations.

The recovery took place from a field adjacent to the Sheikh Bhatti village of Amritsar, said the BSF official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)