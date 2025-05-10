New Delhi, May 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting Saturday evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following the announcement that India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop military actions.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting. The directors general of military operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Pakistani DGMO Dials His Indian Counterpart, Both Sides Agree To Halt Military Operations, Announces Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

PM Modi Chairs Key Meet After Ceasefire Announcement

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS and Chiefs of all three Services, at 7, LKM. pic.twitter.com/Zcx3BWo2cA — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after talks mediated by the US. The DGMO of Pakistan called the DGMO of India at 3.35 pm earlier this afternoon, Misri said.

