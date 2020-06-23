Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 23 (ANI): A Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) personnel was injured in a remote-controlled IED blast followed by firing from Naxals in Narayanpur district on Tuesday.

The blast and exchange of fire occurred at around 3 pm between Orchha and Dhanora.

The exchange of fire between Naxals and forces lasted for around 10 minutes, following which the Naxals fled.

The condition of the CAF jawan who belongs to the 16 Battalion is said to be stable and he is being referred to Raipur for further treatment. (ANI)

