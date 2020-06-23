Moscow, June 23: India on Tuesday denied reports of China's state-run Global Times that Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe may meet Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, June 24, in Russia. Both the leaders are attending Victory Day parade 2020 in Moscow. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Russia To Attend Grand Parade.

"Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe will attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow on Wednesday, and likely hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh over resolving border tensions," the publication quoted sources as saying.

However, India rejected the developments and said that no such meeting has been scheduled. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites," the government said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites.

After the last week's bloody clashes in which 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in the line of action in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, India and China are trying to de-escalate tensions at the LAC.

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to Russia to attend grand military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the World War II.

