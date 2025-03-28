New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to strengthen audit planning, processes, and capacity building in urban development.

The signing ceremony was held here today in the presence of K Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, along with senior officials from the respective institutions.

Also Read | Xhamster and Stripchat Operated From Noida? ED Raids Couple For Allegedly Shooting Adult Webcam Videos for Cyprus Company Which Hosts International Pornographic Sites.

The MoU aims to collaborate in developing content and course material relevant to urban sectors from the audit point of view. This can help enhance the audit skills of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) officials and ensure that future audits related to urban development are in sync with the rapidly evolving urban landscape.

The partnership aims to strengthen capacity-building initiatives and equip professionals with specialised skills in urban development, with a focus on enhancing the audit capabilities of the IA&AD officers and staff.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 28th Roza of Ramzan on March 29 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

By fostering a deeper understanding of sectoral complexities, this initiative will not only enhance the professional competence of IA&AD personnel but also ensure that future audits of urban development programs align with the evolving landscape of urban governance.

The initiative includes the development of online self-study modules, urban auditing tools and products, and structured training programmes through both online & face-to-face training along with enabling site-visits to identified cities for onsite learning.

Moreover, the MoU envisions developing a Community of Practice as an online platform for knowledge sharing and networking among CAG officials and auditors of urban local bodies. The collaboration also includes organising seminars, audit consultations, and workshops to brainstorm on new issues and challenges faced in the urban sector.

The partnership extends to collaboration on research and development, focussing on the creation of urban auditing tools and products, case studies, and innovative auditing methodologies for the urban sector, which will be shared with the CAG officials.

Additionally, advisory support, offering resource persons for joint audit or research projects, guidance on advanced audit planning methodologies, development of household survey questionnaires, field survey designs, interview techniques, audit execution, and reporting strategies, in mutual consultation with CAG officials, is envisaged.

Another MoU was also signed with the Competitiveness Mindset Institute (CMI) in the presence of CAG, K Sanjay Murthy. This collaboration focuses on enhancing non-cognitive skills that impact auditing effectiveness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)