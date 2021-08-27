Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal CID to immediately get in touch with the CBI for contacting the Interpol to secure the safe return of a girl allegedly kidnapped and taken to Bangladesh.

The petitioner has claimed that his daughter is missing since July 29.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the officer in-charge of Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district to contact the CID in this matter.

He directed that the CID "shall immediately thereafter get in touch with the CBI and take urgent and immediate steps to access the victim girl and bring her back to India".

On a prayer made by the petitioner's lawyer, the court directed that the state CID and the CBI be added as party respondents in the petition.

"This court directs the CID, West Bengal and the CBI shall act with utmost urgency in the matter," Justice Mantha ordered.

He asked the CID and the CBI to apprise the court of the steps taken by them in the case on September 16, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

Amitesh Banerjee, a senior counsel for the state, said the procedure mandates that the Crime Investigation Department be approached first for contacting the Interpol.

The department then gets in touch with the Central Bureau of Investigation in the matter, he said.

Earlier, on August 16, the petitioner submitted before the court that he had credible information his daughter may have been trafficked to Bangladesh.

His counsel Siddhartha Banerjee said that the girl has been contacted over Whatsapp and video call, and that her voice over the phone was weak and feeble.

The counsel also stated that the victim was being threatened to say things that may not be true.

