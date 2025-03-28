Kolkata, Mar 28 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of West Bengal's Malda to file an action taken report over clashes between two communities in the Mothabari area.

The court observed that in view of the sensitivity attached to the matter, it is expected that the "state should act cautiously and take appropriate measures" to ensure the safety and security of the people affected by such violence.

"The state is required to preserve and protect imprescriptible right of its citizens," a division bench headed by Justice Soumen Sen observed.

The bench, also comprising Justice Smita Das De, said that it will be the responsibility of the state to restore peace and confidence in the minds of the public.

"The offenders should be immediately arrested," the bench said.

The court directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, Malda, to file an action taken report on April 3.

The state administration was directed to verify the footage, video clippings, and social media uploads to be shared or shared by the petitioner with the advocate on record for the state.

The bench directed that the report to be filed by the DM and SP should take into consideration such materials.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed drawing the attention of the court regarding arson and violence at Mothabari.

The state counsel submitted that there was an incident on Thursday at Mothabari, and prompt action has been taken by the administration.

It was stated that 300 police personnel, including high-ranking officials, have been deployed to ensure that no breach of peace takes place.

Thirty-four people were arrested and internet services were suspended in the Mothabari area and surrounding regions of Malda district after clashes between two communities took place a day ago, officials said on Friday.

The situation remained tense but peaceful during the day, amid heavy deployment of police in the area.

Trouble began on Thursday after a religious procession passed by a place of worship on Wednesday evening, according to locals. The violence led to arson, vandalism, and physical attacks on people.

Those identified in video footage were remanded to police custody, while the rest were sent to judicial custody, the police said.

