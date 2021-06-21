Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed the petition to recall or stay its order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee for examining complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

While hearing the matter, the five-judges bench of the Calcutta HC directed NHRC to constitute a committee for examining complaints and submit the report to the High Court.

The Calcutta High Court on May 1 formed a three-member Committee for rehabilitation of victims of post-poll violence after Assembly polls. The Committee will comprise one representative each from State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission, Member Secretary, and State Legal Services Authority.

The Committee may coordinate with police and arrange for rehabilitation of people to the places they have a right to and if there is any dispute, that will have to be seen.

The five-judge larger bench of Calcutta High Court is hearing the PIL seeking an investigation into West Bengal post-poll violence.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)