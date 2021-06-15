West Bengal Governor said he was constrained by the inaction by Mamata Benerjee on post-poll violence in the state.

Constrained to conveyed @MamataOfficial that continued silence & inaction over post poll violence, violation of human rights & dignity of women, destruction of property, perpetuation of miseries on political opponents- worst since independence, ill augurs for democracy. pic.twitter.com/zoNewdpEob — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 15, 2021

