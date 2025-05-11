New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Indian Armed force on Sunday held a detailed news conference addressed by the Director Generals of Military operations, Naval operations and Air operations detailing out the success Op Sindoor had in eliminating terror targets deep inside Pakistan.

Sources further said that Operation Sindoor is still on and all countries with whom India had conversations after April 23 and after military actions have been informed that if Pakistan fires, we fire- this is the new normal. There is a quantum jump in our reaction to Pakistan's misadventure. We have called their nuclear deterrent Bluff.

Sources also said that, India is not ready to engage on matters of Kashmir. The only thing left on Kashmir is Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). The message is that the DGMO-level talks is the channel of communication about cessation of military action. No third country or no third party is to be involved in this. India will not be ready to engage with anybody or any party other than the Pakistan DGMO.

This response comes after US President Donald Trump earlier made an offer to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issues.

India has always rejected third party mediation on the issue and maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Earlier DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai sin a joint briefing with the DG's of Air and Naval operations said that the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to the Army to counter act any further misadventure from Pakistan

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, 10th of May, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on the 12th of May at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding. However, disappointingly, expectedly it took only a couple of hours for Pakistan Army to violate these arrangements by cross border and across Line of Control firing followed by drone intrusions through last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly...We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on 10th of May and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later...The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan." he said.

DG Air operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said that Operation Sindoor had the desired effect on enemy targets and it was not the forces job to count body bags.

"Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen; it had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags," he said.

DG Naval operations, Vice Admiral AN Pramod said India's response has been measured and non-escalatory.

"In the aftermath of the cowardly attacks on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani sponsored terrorists on 22nd April, the Indian Navy's Carrier battle group, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness...We tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of the terrorist attack...Our forces remained forward deployed in the Northern Arabian Sea in a decisive nd deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing. The forward deployment of the Indian Navy compelled Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, mostly inside harbours or very close to the coast, which we monitored continuously....Our response has been measured, proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible from day one...As we speak, the Indian Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture to respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan, " he said.

Operation Sindoor has also hit Pakistan at the core of its defence infrastructure with key bases being the target.

Air Marshal AK Bharti said, "A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt and towards that in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we stuck its Air bases, command centres, military infrastructure, air defence systems across the entire Western Front. The bases we stuck includes Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad...We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more."

While India and Pakistan have agreed on cessation of hostilities, India says any further misadventure from the Pakistanis will see India react in full measure. (ANI)

