Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 20 (ANI): The campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections came to an end on Saturday evening. The elections for 40 council seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will be held on September 22.

According to the Assam State Election Commission, voting for the BTC elections will start from 7:30 am to 4 pm on September 22, and counting of votes will be held on September 26.

A total of 26,58,153 voters, including 13,23,536 male voters, 13,34,600 female voters and 17 others, will decide the fate of 316 candidates this time. There are a total of 3359 polling stations in five districts - Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa and Tamulpur under Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Female officials will manage a total of 187 polling stations. This time, the contest is expected to be between the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday asserted that a BJP government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is indispensable to sustain the peace, brotherhood and stability that has taken root in the area in recent years.

Addressing a rally at Fatemabad Tea Estate under Salbari constituency in Baksa district, Sonowal said the BTR has witnessed a complete transformation from an era of unrest and fratricidal clashes to one of unity, peace and development due to the decisive interventions of the Centre and the state government led by the BJP.

"Earlier, the very mention of Bodoland evoked fear, unrest and insecurity. People suffered for decades because of conflict and neglect. Successive governments, particularly the Congress, did not care to harness the potential of this region or improve the lives of its people. It is only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the Bodo Accord was implemented with sincerity, creating an atmosphere of peace and progress," Sarbananda Sonowal said. (ANI)

