Jaipur, September 20: An Agniveer soldier from Vedullapalli Kottapalem village in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district died while on duty in Rajasthan on Thursday night, September 18. The death of the Agniveer jawan has left the village in grief. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

According to The New Indian Express, the deceased Agniveer has been identified as Venkata Durgareddy (23). Durgareddy had joined the Army two years ago under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but officials confirmed that his family was immediately informed. Poonch Blast: Agniveer Killed, 2 Others Soldiers Injured in Landmine Explosion Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the report, the mortal remains of the soldier are expected to reach his native village by Saturday morning, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours. Locals recalled his childhood dream of serving the nation and his determination to join the armed forces.

In July, an Agniveer was killed, and a junior commissioned officer (JCO), along with two others, was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district. “Around 12.15 pm, a border patrol team of the army stepped over an M16 anti-personnel mine near Victor post in Salotri village of KG sector that caused an explosion,” said officials. Bharatpur: Agniveer Dies After Fire Extinguisher Gas Cylinder Explodes During Training in Rajasthan (Watch Video).

“Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT regiment sustained critical injuries and died in the blast,” they added. Naib Subedar Hari Ram and Havildar Gajendra Singh were airlifted to Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur. The deceased soldier hailed from Pastra village in the Khanpur area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, officials further said.

