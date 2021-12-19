Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Campaigning for the December 24 municipal corporation election in Chandigarh, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal promised free water and doorstep delivery of services if his party wins the polls.

He accused the ruling BJP and the Congress of having "ruined" Chandigarh which is also known as 'the City Beautiful'.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Busman Arrested for Raping, Impregnating 17-Year-Old Girl in Madurai.

"These days, a rumour is doing the rounds that soon the Centre is going to hand over Chandigarh to Punjab.

"If that turns out to be true and since after a few months the Aam Aadmi Party is going to come to power in Punjab, then it is pointless to vote for the BJP and Congress (in the municipal polls)," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe at RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Says 'Hindus Believe Every Person's DNA Is Unique'.

Chandigarh is a Union Territory and joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

He pledged that corruption would be rooted out if the AAP wins the Chandigarh civic polls.

"Like Delhi, the people of Chandigarh will not need to go to the municipal corporation office to get their work done. The employees will visit the homes of people to get their works such as getting rations card or electricity and water connection will be done," Kejriwal said.

He said garbage from the Daddu Majra dumping ground will be cleared, and CCTV cameras and street lights will be installed at various places for the safety of women, he said.

"After the formation of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in 1996, you gave Congress a chance to rule for 13 years and BJP for 12 years. Together they ruined the city. Give one chance to Aam Aadmi Party, we will undertake development," Kejriwal said.

"BJP says it is necessary to have a double engine government for development. The MP of Chandigarh belongs to BJP, the mayor belongs to BJP, the Governor is of their choice and the government at the Centre is also of BJP. Yet why is that they have failed to do anything worthwhile for the city," he asked.

Addressing the gathering, AAP's Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann claimed that the BJP has become 'Jumla Party' which makes hollow slogans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)