Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Congress MLA Ravi Thakur Tuesday dismissed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's claims that some party legislators were "kidnapped" and said he "can go anywhere" while referring to his visit to Haryana's Panchkula.

Nearly three hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha polls ended in Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu in Shimla alleged that "five to six" Congress MLAs were "kidnapped" and whisked away by the CRPF and the Haryana Police.

Also Read | Germany: Union Calls 3-day Lufthansa Ground Staff Strike.

As many as nine MLAs, including Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana and four other Congress legislators, are learnt to have reached the PWD Guest House in Panchkula. Later, they were believed to have been taken to a hotel.

A video clip that appeared online purportedly showed some Himachal MLAs in about five cars outside a government guesthouse in BJP-ruled Haryana's Panchkula - a familiar “resort politics” scene when a political party sequesters MLAs to prevent them from voting for the other side.

Also Read | Odisha: Three Workers Killed, Multiple Injuries Reported in Construction Accidents in Koraput and Kalahandi.

Speaking to reporters outside the guest house in Panchkula, Thakur said, "Hum ghoomne aye hain...this is my private time, so I can go anywhere."

When asked about HP CM's claims that some MLAs were brought here after being "kidnapped", the Lahaul and Spiti MLA said, "No".

Replying to a question on floor test in Himachal assembly, he said, "In the interest of Himachal Pradesh and Lahaul and Spiti, we supported Harsh Mahajan ji so that we can get more budget (from the Centre)."

In a stunning upset for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Tuesday won the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi and apparently setting the stage for a no-trust motion in the assembly.

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots, officials said.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs and the BJP 25. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)