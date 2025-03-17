New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre if Jammu and Kashmir Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) could be moved to the old high court building.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked the additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati to inform it about the time frame for the construction of the new high court building at Jammu for which land was allocated.

Also Read | Indian Nationals Killed in US Accident: 3 Members of Family From Telangana Die After Collision Between 2 Cars in Florida.

Bhati offered to seek instructions on the issue and said for the time being CAT, Jammu could shift to a rented accommodation.

The bench directed the Centre to provide sufficient staffers to the tribunal once it moved to the rented premises.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Activates Application Status Link for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Status.

On January 2, the top court batted for a permanent building, along with permanent staff, for the Jammu and Kashmir CAT, saying it was prudent for the government not to deploy outsourced staffers in judicial and quasi-judicial bodies.

It was previously informed by the Centre that a building was taken on rent for the functioning of the CAT, Jammu and staffers there would be outsourced.

In August last year, noting a lack of infrastructure at the CAT, Jammu, the top court directed the tribunal's judicial member to file a status report on the requirements, so that its day-to-day functioning was not hampered.

The functioning of the tribunal, it said, was affected due to shortage of the supporting staff.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)