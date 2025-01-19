A photo of the high-level meeting by the CapitalLand Group (Source-Telangana CMO)

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): CapitaLand Group, a leading global real estate investment and development company headquartered and listed in Singapore, has announced a Rs 450 crore investment to develop a state-of-the-art one million square foot IT park in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The announcement was made following a high-level meeting in Singapore, attended by Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion, B Ajith Reddy, IDES, Special Secretary, CMO, and senior CapitaLand executives, including Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO & ED, CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd, and Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director, CapitaLand Investment, as per a press release by the Telangana CMO.

Also Read | NDRF Has Set Global Standards in Disaster Response, Management, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Strengthening Hyderabad's Growth as a Business Hub the upcoming project is part of CapitaLand's broader development pipeline in Hyderabad.

This new project will cater to the increasing demand from Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and blue-chip companies seeking premium facilities, a statement from the release stated.

Also Read | Delhi: 2 Dead, 1 Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes From Coal Brazier in Mundka Area.

Speaking on the announcement, Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam said, "Hyderabad has consistently demonstrated strong potential for business growth, supported by the Telangana Government's progressive policies and dynamic leadership of CM Revanth Reddy. We are excited to expand our footprint in Hyderabad, leveraging its vibrant ecosystem to deliver sustainable and world-class infrastructure."

Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy welcomed the investment decision and described it as a milestone in reinforcing Hyderabad's position as a leading business and technology hub.

About CapitaLand Group CapitaLand Group is a leading global real estate investment and development company headquartered in Singapore. Its diversified portfolio spans retail, office, lodging, logistics, data centres, and more.

In India, CapitaLand operates three prominent business parks in Hyderabad: International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), aVance Hyderabad, and CyberPearl.

CapitaLand's earlier announced 25 MW IT load data centre in Hyderabad is on track to become operational by mid-2025, underscoring Hyderabad's emergence as a critical node for digital infrastructure in India.

The second phase of redevelopment at International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH) is set to commence this year, with completion anticipated by 2028. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)