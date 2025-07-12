Palakkad (Kerala), Jul 12 (PTI) Two children succumbed to the serious burns they suffered a day ago when a car parked in the courtyard of their house exploded and was engulfed in fire in the northern Palakkad district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased children were identified as Alfred (6) and Emilina (4), natives of Polpully here.

The condition of their mother Elsy (39), who suffered 60 per cent burns, is also slated to be serious, Chittoor police said.

According to police, the tragedy happened when the woman started the car to go out with her kids on Friday evening.

The car suddenly exploded and was engulfed in fire, causing serious burns to the mother and the two children.

Elsy's mother and elder daughter also sustained burns, but their condition is not serious as of now, police added.

Elsy is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Kochi.

A senior police officer said the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

"Initially, it was suspected that the gas cylinder in the car got exploded. However, later it was confirmed that it was a petrol car. It is said that the vehicle was old and had not been used for some time," he said.

Elsy's husband succumbed to cancer some time back, police added.

