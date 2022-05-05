Shimla, May 5 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, a senior state disaster management official said on Thursday.

The four were returning to their home after attending a wedding function when the accident took place at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The deceased hailed from Bholad village in Shimla district.

The bodies have been taken to civil hospital Rohru for postmortem.

