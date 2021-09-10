Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 10 (ANI): A car with two passengers fell into a drain in the Kargi area of Dehradun on Thursday night following heavy rainfall in the city.

As per information shared by the State Disaster Response Fund on Friday, while one passenger was rescued by locals, the second person has been missing since the incident.

A search operation by SDRF personnel has begun to find the missing person.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next few days in the wake of a cyclonic circulation hovering over west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan. (ANI)

